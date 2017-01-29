Toggle navigation
98.5 WYLD - New Orleans R&B and Back in the Day Jams
98.5 WYLD - New Orleans R&B and Back in the Day Jams
On-Air
Steve Harvey Morning Show
Adrian Long
A.D. Berry
Uptown Angela
KJ Brooks
Sunday Journal with Hal Clark
LBJ
Singin Lisa
Music
Photos
Photo Galleries
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Pelicans
Connect
Advertise with Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Events Calendar
Employment Opportunities
iHeartMedia Communities
Contests
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
New Orleans' Throwbacks and R&B
26 Celebrities Who Turn 50 This Year (PHOTOS)
Sista Strut Breast Cancer Walk
38 Slimmed Down Celebs
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Family Gras 2017
previous
next
How Scientists Are Cracking One of the World's Oldest Codes
White House Doesn't Blink: 'The Order Remains in Place'
Trump Reorg Puts Bannon on the NSC
U.S. Suffers 1st Combat Death of the Trump Era
Woman Terrified Dead Husband's Sperm Used for Other Women
How to Buy a Piece of Parisian Real Estate for $75
NJ Sending All Parents Home With Baby Boxes
Conway: Ban Is 'a Small Price to Pay' (VIDEO)
Days After Death, a Body Remains Alive
Is Tesla CEO Elon Musk Boring?
Korean Air Sued By Passenger Over Coffee Spill
In NY, Muslim Ban Protest Spawns #DeleteUber
x
See Full Playlist
98.5 WYLD
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 98.5 WYLD to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.