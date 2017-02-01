Toggle navigation
98.5 WYLD - New Orleans R&B and Back in the Day Jams
98.5 WYLD - New Orleans R&B and Back in the Day Jams
On-Air
Steve Harvey Morning Show
Adrian Long
A.D. Berry
Uptown Angela
KJ Brooks
Sunday Journal with Hal Clark
LBJ
Singin Lisa
Music
Photos
Photo Galleries
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Pelicans
Connect
Advertise with Us
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Events Calendar
Employment Opportunities
iHeartMedia Communities
Contests
Tyler Perry's Blu-ray Contest
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
Listen to Win a VIP Trip to Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
New Orleans' Throwbacks and R&B
72 of the Most Influential Black Musicians
Sista Strut Breast Cancer Walk
You'll Never Believe How Long It Took These Stars To Write Their Songs
Win Your Way To Our 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
previous
next
On-Air Now
2pm - 7pm
Beyonce Started Black History Month Perfectly With Pregnancy Announcement,...
If This Video Doesn't Make You Laugh Out Loud, You've Missed A Good Opportunity!
Senate Confirms Tillerson For Secretary Of State
Guards Taken Hostage By Prisoners In Delaware
New Hooters Spin-Off Ditches The Sexy Outfits
Beyonce Is Pregnant With Twins (PHOTO)
Humans Taking a Toll on 100 World Heritage Sites
BEYONCE PREGNANT WITH TWINS!!!
$121K Raised To Help Keep World's Oldest WWII Vet In His Home
Looks Like The Obamas Are On Permanent Vacation (VIDEO)
Watch Ariana Grande Rock Out in 'Everyday' Lyric Video
Cue the Apocalypse: Bacon Reserves Are at a 50-Year Low
x
See Full Playlist
98.5 WYLD
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from 98.5 WYLD to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.